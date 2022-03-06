Mourners demand operation against banned groups

Voicing their anguish over the deadly suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Shia scholars on Saturday said that if the government seriously implements the National Action Plan (NAP) and launches a full-scale operation against banned terrorist groups, protection of the lives and properties of citizens can be made possible.

Addressing a joint news conference at Nishtar Park, Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan President Allama Syed Razi Jaffar Naqvi said the country has again become a target of terrorism while the state has failed to protect its citizens even in mosques.

He said the Shia community was once again subjected to terrorism and barbarism a day earlier, leaving more than 60 worshippers dead and hundreds of others injured in a bombing of a mosque during the Friday prayers.

“Since 2015 the government has been giving an impression that terrorism has been stopped in the country, but it continues for the Shia community, whether it was the tragedy of Machh or that of Bahawalnagar or the recent carnage in Peshawar.”

He said that the state’s claims about eradicating terrorism and about the success of NAP have proved to be baseless. Other speakers said that the Peshawar incident has left the entire country in mourning, and that the loss of precious human lives is tragic.

They said the nation is facing the dire consequences of its desire to bring anti-national elements into the national mainstream. They also said that the chapter of the state’s policy of reconciliation with terrorists should be closed forever so that more tragedies can be avoided in future.

The Shia leaders demanded that the government ban all the proscribed parties in the truest sense and take immediate legal action against those who spread terrorism.