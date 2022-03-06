Suspect who snatched Rs35m from Lahore’s goldsmith arrested

Claiming a breakthrough in a Rs35 million robbery committed last month, personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrested a key suspect on Saturday.

SIU chief Arif Aziz said on Saturday that last month, goldsmith Muhammad Luqman had come to Karachi from Lahore to sell gold in Saddar’s gold market. Luqman sold his jewellery for Rs35 million and later booked a ticket of the Green Line train for Lahore at the Cantonment Railway Station. He then hired a rickshaw and left for the Cantt Station.

As he reached the Dawood Puta Road underpass from Lucky Star, four armed men tried to stop the three-wheeler, which overturned. The robbers snatched the bag, containing cash, jackets, shoes, hands-free earphones and other items, and fled. An FIR was lodged by the Artillery Maidan police station and the investigation of the case was referred to the SIU.

During the course of the investigation, an informant tipped the SIU about the presence of some suspects at a place. At this, SIU officials raided the location and after facing resistance arrested Imran alias Chapta. They recovered Rs8.875 million of the amount looted in the robbery.

During the interrogation, Imran said he was accompanied during the robbery by Zahir, Zafar, Suleiman, Mohsin and Mahmood alias Furqan, who have already been arrested. He said eight people were involved in snatching the cash. Raids are being carried out to arrest the other suspects.