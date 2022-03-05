 
Saturday March 05, 2022
Teachers sought for exam duties

By Our Correspondent
March 05, 2022

LAKKI MARWAT: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bannu chairman Amir Afaq has asked the district education officers to recommend honest teachers to be posted for the duties in matriculation and intermediate examinations. At a meeting held in the committee room of the educational board in Bannu on Thursday, he said that the educational board would ensure making the examination system transparent and cheating-free.

