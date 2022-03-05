Children Welfare Home shifted to Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: District administration has shifted the Children Welfare Home to a state-owned building in Bannu, said an official on Friday.
A welfare home for children was established in 2004 and since then it was running in a rented building. An orphan boy inaugurated the facility in the government owned building in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi.
Zubair spent the day with the children and had lunch with them. On the occasion, he said that the building had been renovated and it was equipped with all basic facilities. He directed the officials of the social welfare department to provide all basic facilities to the orphan kids and focus on their character building and imparting them quality education.
ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday disposed of a petition after National Database...
LAKKI MARWAT: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bannu chairman Amir Afaq has asked the district education...
MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial head Amir Muqam on Friday said that the days of Pakistan...
Senator Lindsey Graham. File photoWASHINGTON: United States Senator Lindsey Graham has attracted widespread...
KARACHI: There has been a substantive increase in the disappointment of Pakistanis over red hot inflation, the...
ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Tareen, the Opposition’s key hope in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan,...
Comments