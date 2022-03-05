44pc disturbed over rising inflation, economic woes

KARACHI: There has been a substantive increase in the disappointment of Pakistanis over red hot inflation, the country’s economy and the overall country’s direction.

As against 32pc respondents who were disappointed in March 2021, the figure rose to 44pc in the current survey. Similarly, the number of respondents considering the country to be heading in the wrong direction has also risen from 73pc to 80pc.

These were the findings of a Consumer Confidence Survey conducted by IPSOS Pakistan from Feb 24 to March 1, 2022, involving 1,048 people over 18 years. The pollster has found 44pc respondents disturbed at skyrocketing inflation, which has risen from 32pc in March 2021. At the same time, 73pc respondents who found the country’s direction to be wrong in a previous survey have now risen to 80pc, constituting four of every five Pakistanis. As many as 20pc respondents found the direction to be right.

The increasing despondency at the economic woes rose from last year with a 14pc increase to 41pc. To a question regarding the future economic performance, 49pc remained hopeless and feared it will remain weak.

As many as 51pc respondents declared the economic conditions as ‘in between’, neither weak nor strong, while 41pc categorically declared it weak, and only eight pc called it strong. In the last survey, 27pc respondents had called the economy as weak, which saw an increase of 14pc in the current survey.

Regarding the future outlook of the economy particularly in the next six months, every single out of two respondents, ie 49pc, expressed frustration and apprehended that weak economic conditions would prevail, whereas 16pc thought the economy would improve and 35pc said it would remain ‘in between’.

The IPSOS also found a 12pc increase to 44pc of the respondents considering inflation as the biggest problem, followed by 16pc declaring unemployment, 11pc poverty, 6pc increase in taxes, 4pc hike in power tariff, 3pc Covid-19, 3pc devaluation of the rupee, 2pc corruption, bribe, nepotism, 2pc discrimination in law and order, one pc terrorism and one pc shortage of health facilities. It was also found that after August 2019, Pakistanis started to consider inflation and unemployment as major problems.

The survey also found a 50pc increase within a year of the respondents fearing loss of employment of their own or someone they know, while 50pc encountered no such perception. At the same time, there was an 86pc increase in respondents fearing loss of job in the current year while 14pc were confident of the employment scene.