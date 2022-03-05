No religion grants more rights to transgenders than Islam: FSC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Friday observed that no other religion grants more rights to transgenders than Islam.

A three-member bench of the Federal Shariat Court headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai heard a Sharia petition, filed by Hammad Hussain and Muhammad Irfan Khan, challenging the Transgender Persons (Protection of Right) Act 2018 for being against Islam. In pursuance of the court’s last order, the ministry of human rights director-general appeared before it and submitted that the state and the ministry could not even think of endorsing homosexuality.

He contended that the ministry’s reply did not endorse same-sex marriages and the impression the court got from the response was wrong. The DG sought some time for furnishing an amended reply, which the court accepted and gave the ministry two weeks. Previously, the FSC had rejected a reply submitted on behalf of the ministry and directed the DG to appear before it and express the ministry’s stance in clear terms.