UNSC members slam Russia on nuclear plant attack

NEWYORK: The United States and its allies heavily criticized Russia on Friday at the United Nations over its shelling and seizure overnight in Ukraine of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, and some demanded that Moscow not let such an attack happen again.

Many of the Security Council’s 15 envoys expressed “grave concern” and shock, warning against the possibility of a repeat of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster - a nuclear accident in Ukraine when it was part of then Soviet Union considered to be the worst in history.

They said the attack was against international humanitarian law and urged Moscow to refrain from any military operations targeting the nuclear facilities and allow Ukrainian personnel to be allowed onto the plant to carry out their work.

“The world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, told an emergency meeting of the Security Council, convened following the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine by Russian troops.

Earlier, Ukraine accused the Kremlin of "nuclear terror" and the West expressed fury on Friday after Europe´s largest atomic power plant was attacked and seized by invading Russian forces, which continued to shell major cities.

Fighting and a fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant triggered an emergency UN Security Council meeting, after which President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready for talks -- if all Russia´s demands were first met. The six reactors at Zaporizhzhia, which can power four million homes, were apparently undamaged by the fire in a training facility. Monitors reported no spike in radiation.But the attack killed three Ukrainian soldiers, according to Kyiv´s nuclear operator Energoatom, and was furiously condemned by Western capitals, NATO and environmental groups as utterly irresponsible."We survived a night that could have stopped the story, the history of Ukraine, the history of Europe," Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said.

An explosion at Zaporizhzhia would have equalled "six Chernobyls", he said, referring to the plant in Ukraine that was the site of the world´s worst nuclear disaster in 1986."Russian tank commanders knew what they were firing at," Zelensky alleged, adding: "The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror."

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed the attack on Zaporizhzhia was staged by "Ukrainian sabotage groups, with the participation of foreign mercenaries"."This shows the Kyiv regime´s criminal plan," he alleged, adding that the plant had been secured by Russian troops and was functioning normally.After phoning Zelensky during the night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Putin of "reckless actions" that could "threaten the safety of all of Europe".

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said There has been “no leakage of radioactive material” from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that was attacked by Russian forces,. The Pentagon cannot speak to “what operational status” the power plant is in now or if Russians have control of the plant, Kirby said.The Department of Defense is helping the Department of Energy in the US response to the incident, Kirby said.“Because we have experience running nuclear power plants in the Department of Defense, we’re a part of that effort providing some advice and counsel to the Department of Energy,” Kirby said. Kirby called the attack “exceedingly dangerous."