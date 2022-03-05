Employees stage protest at UoP campus

PESHAWAR: Academic and administrative activities remained suspended at the University of Peshawar campus the teaching staff and class-3 and class-4 employees protested in favour of their demands.

The employees set a one-week deadline for the government and university administration to accept their 16 demands, otherwise they would go on complete strike. The employees declared to observe protest from from 12pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali, Class-3 president Abdul Malik and Class-4 president Imdad Khan, Fapuasa president Dr Shah Alam and representatives of the Agriculture University, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and Islamia College University also attended the demonstration. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jamil Ahmad criticised the university administration for what he called mismanagement and flawed policies.

He said the government was also unable to look into the administrative and academic downfall of the university. He said the university affairs were run through visiting teachers and employees. He demanded the government to issue disparity allowance to the university employees in line with the demands made by the federal and provincial government without delay.