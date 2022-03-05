Fawad Chaudhry urges opposition to leave long march, watch cricket match

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has asked opposition leaders to leave their march and to come to the cricket stadium and support their team to strengthen the government’s hands in the revival of international cricket.

The minister, accompanied by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where the first Test match is being played between Pakistan and Australia. Talking to the media, he said, “At a time when international cricket is returning to Pakistan and such a mega event (Pakistan-Australia cricket series) is taking place, they are talking about the long march. We will provide a free box to the opposition leaders to watch the match.”

He asked the opposition to be part of a national cause and join people in the stadium instead of pursuing the politics of agitation and undue criticism of the relief packages given to people. “The opposition’s planned long march against the government would malign the country’s image, especially when a mega international cricket match is being played in Pakistan,” he remarked. To a question, he said contrary to India’s efforts to stop international cricket in Pakistan, he wanted to see the Indian cricket team also play matches in Pakistan. “We (Pakistan and India) should support each other,” he said, stressing the need for revival of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of cricket, film and music.