 
close
Saturday March 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Fawad hails Australia for reviving cricket

By APP
March 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday expressed his gratitude to Australia on the first day of the first test match being played in Rawalpindi, said: “Thank you Australia for making this March beautiful for us.” He in a tweet, sharing his sentiments, said: “Pakistan, a cricket-loving nation, was anxiously waiting for the Australian team to enjoy quality cricket.”

Comments