Ahead of OIC FM meeting: NA Secretariat to remain partially closed for renovation

ISLAMABAD: The offices of the National Assembly secretariat will remain partially closed for five days due to renovation work ahead of the Organization of Islamic Countries’ foreign ministers meeting.

According to office order issued by the National Assembly secretariat on Friday, the offices of the National Assembly secretariat will remain partially closed from March 7 to March 11 for completion of the renovation work prior to the meeting of OIC foreign ministers scheduled from March 22 to March 23. However, the offices of the speaker, deputy speaker, secretary, all additional secretaries, security branch, R & I branch and directorate general international relations shall remain open as usual, stated the notification. It added that all the committee meetings already scheduled during the period would be re-scheduled accordingly.