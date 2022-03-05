‘Afghan evacuees to face many months more in limbo in UAE’

ABU DHABI: Thousands of Afghans, who fled when their country was seized by the Taliban last year, to face months more in limbo in the United Arab Emirates, a senior US official said Friday.
Reports said around 12,000 people have already endured a frustrating wait in the United Arab Emirates capital since the evacuations started in August, when the United States had ended its 20-year occupation. Last month, the evacuees held marches in protest at their closed accommodation facility, demanding fast process of their cases.
But a senior State Department official, who asked to remain anonymous, said it would take months to clear the two Abu Dhabi centres, which included accommodation, built for migrant workers. “I don’t know what’s going to be happened, but it’d be very nice to have it finished by August,” the official said. “But honestly, I can’t tell you.”
ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates and Turkey have condemned the terror attack in a mosque in Peshawar. In a...
PESHAWAR: Academic and administrative activities remained suspended at the University of Peshawar campus the teaching...
PESHAWAR: Consul General of Iran Hamid Raza Ghomi on Friday said the Islamic Republic of Iran is devising a mechanism...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has asked opposition leaders to...
LONDON: A portrait of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was installed at Whitehall’s...
SUKKUR: A couple was shot dead at Serhari in District Sanghar by their relatives on Friday. The police have registered...
Comments