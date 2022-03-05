‘Afghan evacuees to face many months more in limbo in UAE’

ABU DHABI: Thousands of Afghans, who fled when their country was seized by the Taliban last year, to face months more in limbo in the United Arab Emirates, a senior US official said Friday.

Reports said around 12,000 people have already endured a frustrating wait in the United Arab Emirates capital since the evacuations started in August, when the United States had ended its 20-year occupation. Last month, the evacuees held marches in protest at their closed accommodation facility, demanding fast process of their cases.

But a senior State Department official, who asked to remain anonymous, said it would take months to clear the two Abu Dhabi centres, which included accommodation, built for migrant workers. “I don’t know what’s going to be happened, but it’d be very nice to have it finished by August,” the official said. “But honestly, I can’t tell you.”