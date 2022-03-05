Pak-Saudi military exercise concludes

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces joint exercise Al Samsaam-8 concluded at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre Pabbi on Friday. Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood, Commander Mangla Corps and Major General Abdullah Eid Al Otaibi of Royal Saudi Land Forces attended the closing ceremony.

Two-week-long joint exercise was part of a series of bilateral military exercises between the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces. The joint exercise focused on the counterterrorism operations, including cordon and search, combat patrolling and counter improvised explosive device drills. The exercise provided an opportunity to benchmark respective operational practices and share experiences with each other.