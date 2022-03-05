Rashid optimist opposition won’t choose March 23 for long march

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said the opposition parties would not choose March 23 for long march or no-confidence move against the PTI-led government, as Pakistan is going to host OIC Foreign Ministers meeting on March 22.

While talking to a private TV channel, the Interior Minister said all important dignitaries would gather in Pakistan for participating in the OIC conference, while the forces would parade on March 23. Commenting on bomb blast in Peshawar, he said, “We did not receive any information regarding terror activity in the provincial capital, saying the inquiry had been ordered to investigate the issue.” He further stated that anti-state forces have been trying to sabotage peace and economic activities to disturb the entire region.