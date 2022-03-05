AEMEND elects office-bearers, members of executive body

KARACHI: The annual meeting of the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) elected office bearers and members of the Executive Committee for the next two years.

AEMEND elected Azhar Abbas of Geo News as its president, Ayaz Khan of Express News, senior vice president, ARY’s Ammad Yusuf, vice president, Hafiz Tariq Mehmood of News One, as general secretary, Neo News Mohammad Usman, and 24 News, Mian Tahir as joint secretaries, and Ab Tak News' Shahab Mahmood as the finance secretary.

Those elected to the executive committee included Dawn News, Zahid Mazhar, Samaa News, Farhan Malik, Aaj News, Rashid Mehmood, Hum News, Mohammad Malik, Dunya News, Habib Akram, Public News, Fawad Khurshid, Wesh TV, Owais Baloch, Khyber TV, Mubarak Ali and Digital Media’s Naushad Ali.

The AEMEND in its annual meeting reviewed issues concerning journalists and other challenges. The strengthening of the news channels code of conduct, journalist training and strengthening of role of editors was also discussed. The meeting also adopted several resolutions.