Two killed in a road accident

HARIPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed and another sustained injuries when a recklessly-driven dumper truck ran over two motorcycles on Khanpur-Taxila Road here.
Police officials said that Muhammad Wali and Muhammad Bilal, Afghan nationals, were on their way back to Fatehjang after visiting Khanpur when dumper truck ran over their near Chitti village. The truck driver managed to escape.
