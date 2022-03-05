Australian body lauds loans initiative

ISLAMABAD: Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan over his initiative of interest-free loans for the impoverished strata. Given the higher cost of living in the wake of pandemic, the initiative is a great relief for families and businesses which will help strengthen economies, said the President AFIC in a statement shared on twitter.President AFIC Rateb Jneid said that over 4.5 million families would benefit from interest-free loans as they would set up small businesses. Besides, the initiative would help poor people to acquire homes technical education in Pakistan.

Reaching out to the poor and helping the weak and vulnerable segments of society is the example set by our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and all Prophets (AS) that came before Him, said President AFIC.He maintained that the promotion of interest-free loans was in line with the organization's core values, adding, "We hope many other nations support this idea by making similar assistance available to their citizens."