PTI to keep on serving people after winning next elections: Shafqat Mehmood

LAHORE: Federal Minister and Provincial President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shafqat Mehmood said the government does not care about the outcry of the opposition and PTI will keep on serving the people by coming to power with a two-thirds majority in the next elections too.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Parliamentarians, District Advisory Board and party members from the Sargodha district. Provincial Minister for Higher Education, PTI General Secretary Raja Yasir Humayun and Secretary Information Musarat Jamshed Cheema also attended the meeting.

Shafqat said that PPP and Nawaz League are not sincere to each other because their only mission is corruption and looting the national wealth. “Opposition parties have no agenda to solve the problems of the people.”

He said the PTI government will fulfil all the aspirations of the people being a party of common people. “That is why the people of Pakistan are the axis of its policies. Solving the problems of workers, farmers and unemployed youth is the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the government is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to this end.”

Addressing the meeting, Raja Yasir Humayun said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing his best to save the people from inflation by reducing the prices of petrol and electricity. “The government is also trying to alleviate the financial difficulties of the common man through the Ehsas program. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also increased two thousand rupees in the amount of the Ehsas program giving priority to the health and education sectors. The government has launched the National Health Card scheme to provide free healthcare facilities to every citizen with health insurance of Rs 1 million.

MNA Amir Sultan Cheema from Sargodha, Members of Provincial Assembly Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Faisal Farooq Cheema, District President Osama Ghias Mela, City President Dr Nadia Aziz, City General Secretary Fayyaz Ahmed, City President Sargodha Dr Nadia Aziz, City General Secretary Fayyaz Ahmed along with other district, city officials and members of the advisory board attended the meeting.