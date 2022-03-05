Security for Pak-Australia match tightened

RAWALPINDI: After the suicide attack in Peshawar, the local administration beefed up security arrangements all around the city and completely sealed the Stadium Road for all kinds of movement here on Friday. The local administration has banned all kinds of vehicle parking around the Stadium Road and shifted vehicle parking to the Rawal Road Park. It has also stopped routine visits of families here to Rawal Road Park and Allama Iqbal Park due to security concerns.

Sources said that the local administration has demanded Rangers and Army officials’ deployment around the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Rangers and Army would provide back up to police officials, the sources disclosed.

The commissioner Rawalpindi Division, deputy commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer (CPO) have visited the Stadium Road to check security arrangements. On the directions of commissioner Rawalpindi Division, over 450 police officials are performing duty during the Pak-Australia match.

Sniffer dogs are approaching every nook and corner of the Stadium Road to check any dangerous material. Police officials have removed all kinds of vendors from all around Stadium Road. The local management has ordered Metro Bus Management not to stop buses at the Shamsabad station during the match.