Aseefa receives injury at Khanewal rally as media drone hits her

KHANEWAL: A sad incident took place on Friday when a media drone hit Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari in the face when she was standing on a container with her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during a public meeting in Khanewal.

The video showed Aseefa lurching backwards as she attempted in vain to get out of the drone's way. Following the incident, Bilawal took his sister inside the container. According to initial reports, Bilawal’s security team caught the drone operator. The police take private channel's staff into custody after coming to know that the drone camera was being operated from channel’s DSNG van. Police said that except for two people, the rest of the staff of the TV channel had been taken into custody.

According to the media reports, Aseefa sustained wounds just above her right eye and paramedic staff suggested shifting her to Multan for treatment. Later, while addressing the participants of the march, Bilawal confirmed that his sister was wounded after being hit by the drone.

The paramedic staff available at the venue suggested that she needed stitches, but Aseefa refused to be taken to a hospital and asked the ambulance staff to treat her with a bandage only, the PPP chief said.

Aseefa’s elder sister Bakhtawar later shared her latest photo with a bandage above her eye. In the photo, Aseefa can be seen smiling and waving at Jiyalas surrounding the party’s container. PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and inquired Aseefa about her health. "Hope you are not hurt," she wrote on Twitter.

Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar said the government responded immediately after the incident.

"The Rescue-1122 team and duty doctor Dr Babar (general surgeon at DHQ hospital) who were stationed next to container, immediately went into the container. [Aseefa] suffered a minor cut on [her] eyebrow and bruises on her hand," he tweeted.