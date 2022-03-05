Existing situation in Afghanistan discussed

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Japan and Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) jointly organised a webinar titled “Afghanistan and South Asia” on Friday to deliberate upon the various perspectives concerning existing situation in Afghanistan as well as to exchange views and knowledge on other subjects of regional and international interest.

AOKI Kenta, Research Fellow, Middle East Institute of Japan, and Kasai Ryohei, Visiting Researcher, Center for South Asian Studies, Gifu Women’s University, Japan, were speakers from Japan.

Mr. AOKI deliberated upon “Resurgence of Taliban and Its Implications to Japan and Pakistan” whereas Mr. KASAI spoke on “Japan’s Efforts in South Asia in an Age of SDGs, Pakistan’s Development Potential and Geostrategic Opportunities, Japan’s Role in Pakistan’s Comprehensive Development”.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, the organisers said the webinar would help promote and develop not only intellectual exchange between the two countries.