Backtracking

This refers to the news report, ‘PM unveils yet another amnesty scheme’ (March 2). In 2016, Imran Khan told the nation that after assuming power, he would take action against all those who benefitted from the amnesty schemes declared by the previous governments. He claimed that amnesty schemes encouraged corruption, and that people were right to ask why thieves were rewarded while honest citizens being heavily taxed. However, after forming the government, he launched two amnesty schemes. Now a third one has been announced. If the government really cares about people, it should go after smugglers, electricity and gas thieves and the land mafia, which has billions of black money invested in the real-estate sector.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
