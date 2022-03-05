Think sharp

This refers to the article, ‘Campaign 2023 and the people’ by Bilal I Gilani (March 2). During campaigns and elections people become enthusiastic but almost always end up regretting their decisions. It would be far better if they would research before elections. No one can force a country’s citizens to select a prime minister they do not want.

Given that the next general elections are not far now, people must act responsibly and elect only those they know would work for the country’s welfare. Otherwise, they will regret their decision for another five years.

Naveed Ahmed

Hub