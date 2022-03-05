Justice delayed

This refers to the news report, ‘Asad Munir vindicated after death’ (March 2). It was heart wrenching to read about the treatment meted out to Asad Munir by NAB. The history of Pakistan has many examples of people who were acquitted of crimes after their deaths. In 2016, two brothers, Ghulam Sarwar and Ghulam Qadir, who had been accused of murder in 2002 were also declared innocent after spending over a decade in jail. Unfortunately, they had already been executed in 2015. A number of people have lost years of their lives without being proven guilty.
The country’s judicial process is slow due to a huge backlog of cases, lack of human resource, faulty investigations and outdated trial procedures. The government must increase its spending on the judiciary and the police to ensure the fair and timely provision of justice. Even today a number of innocent people are wasting away in prisons for no fault of their own.
Abdul Basit Ranjha
Phalia
