Educational mess

Recently, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) released a report on unemployment which claims that 31 percent of the country’s educated young people are unemployed. That so many people with degrees are unable to find jobs raises questions on the reliability of our education system. Rote learning is common, and students seem to be tested on their retentive memory rather than the curriculum. Creative learning and analytical thinking are the hallmarks of a good education system but have been ignored. Moreover, institutions seem more focused on spending money on beautifying campuses instead of hiring competent faculty members. It is unfortunate that no policymaker has tried to eradicate the many stumbling blocks impeding the education sector.

All this leads to brain drain in the country. Instead of providing jobs to young people, the government lets them leave. The education ministry has always made policies without the approval of all stakeholders – especially teachers. It is high time the many problems of the sector were addressed. Otherwise, people, society and the country’s economy will all suffer.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock