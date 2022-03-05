Running dry

Reports by the UNDP and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) suggest that the country could ‘run dry’ by 2025. Our water storage capacity has declined over the years and we have the carryover capacity of merely 30 days. It is shocking that despite the fact that the impending crisis is no secret, no steps have been taken, or policies formulated, to tackle this issue that threatens millions of lives.
It is incumbent upon the government to prioritise this matter. The country can set up water reservoirs through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as well. It can also build desalination plants near coastal areas.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
