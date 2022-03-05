Environmental crisis

These days, one can see and experience environmental deterioration everywhere in the country. It is visible in both urban and rural areas. Karachi and Lahore have become two of the world’s most polluted cities. Their air quality index has surged to unhealthy levels, showing the utter indifference of the government to the deterioration of environment.

It seems that those in authority do not care about these issues at all.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad