Only interests

The president of Ukraine played a risky gamble by putting all the eggs in the West’s basket. Now, despite appeals from Ukrainian leadership, the US and the EU have refused to deploy any troops to Ukraine – though these countries have been sending military equipment to Ukraine. The present conflict has escalated partly due to the US toying with the idea of letting Ukraine join Nato, which Russia felt threatened by.

Knowing the horrors of World War II, there is little chance that the US or the EU will actively fight in a war against a formidable foe. The present conflict teaches a valuable lesson regarding global geopolitics: there is no friendship between nations – mutual interest alone strengthens or weakens relations between countries.

Kulsoom A Majeed

Karachi