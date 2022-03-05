Requesting rights

The issue of women’s education has been gaining attention over the years and it is integral to the growth of society.
Pakistan’s burgeoning population of women too has been demanding the establishment of universities for women, but progress is yet to be seen. The government must ensure that all women are educated to ensure prosperity in the country.
Naila Saqib
Nankana Sahib
This refers to the news report, ‘PM unveils yet another amnesty scheme’ . In 2016, Imran Khan told the nation that...
In response to the opposition parties’ no-confidence motion, the prime minister recently addressed the nation....
One feels that Imran Khan’s visit to Russia, just as it was about to invade its neighbour, was not an appreciable...
This refers to the article, ‘Campaign 2023 and the people’ by Bilal I Gilani . During campaigns and elections...
This refers to the news report, ‘Asad Munir vindicated after death’ . It was heart wrenching to read about the...
Recently, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics released a report on unemployment which claims that 31...
Comments