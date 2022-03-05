Requesting rights

 
The issue of women’s education has been gaining attention over the years and it is integral to the growth of society.

Pakistan’s burgeoning population of women too has been demanding the establishment of universities for women, but progress is yet to be seen. The government must ensure that all women are educated to ensure prosperity in the country.

Naila Saqib

Nankana Sahib

