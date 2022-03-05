Abid starts net practice

LAHORE: Pakistan Test cricketer Abid Ali felt humbled for returning to game yet again after he had gone through health complications.
Talking to a group of reporters while practicing, Abid said: “Thank God I’m back in the nets.”
The national team batsman Abid Ali, who returned to the cricket field after undergoing heart surgery last week started jogging and now he has started full batting practice in the nets. The opening batsman of the national cricket team said that he is improving day by day. He has started his training as per the instructions of the doctors. He further said that he is grateful to Pakistan Cricket Board for running his rehab program. Doctors told he could play cricket again within 3 months.
The cricketer is currently recovering from acute coronary syndrome, which he was diagnosed with last year.
