Winter Paralympics open after athlete ban controversy

BEIJING: Athletes paraded through Beijing’s national stadium as the Winter Paralympics opened Friday after a storm of controversy that surrounded the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

High tension in the athletes’ village, threats of competition boycotts and organisers’ eleventh-hour reversal of a previous decision to let Russian athletes and those from ally Belarus compete as neutrals, marred the lead-up to the Games.

But on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping officially declared the Games open and a fireworks display erupted over the capital’s “Birds Nest” stadium.

The sparkling sound and light show spectacular capped off a week of high drama and wrangling among officials on the sidelines.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had urged sporting federations across the world to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus.

On Wednesday, Paralympic organisers said the “harshest punishment” they could dish out was to force athletes from those countries to compete as neutrals.

But that decision was reversed less than 24 hours later after multiple teams and athletes threatened not to compete if Russia and Belarus were represented.

This was “jeopardising the viability” of the Games, organisers said as they announced the ban, citing safety concerns and a volatile mood in the athletes’ village.

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons used his speech at the ceremony to promote peace and sporting excellence.

“The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate,” he said, adding the Olympic truce for peace must be respected and not violated.

“Here in Beijing, Paralympic athletes from 46 different nations will compete with each other, not against each other,” he said.

“Through sport, they will showcase the best of humanity and highlight the values that should underpin a peaceful and inclusive world.”

He bellowed “Peace” into the microphone at the end of his impassioned speech, before President Xi declared the event open.

After a harrowing journey to Beijing — escaping bombings in their war-torn homeland —Ukraine’s Winter Paralympic team cut solemn figures as they entered the stadium behind biathlete and cross-country skier Maksym Yarovyi, carrying his country’s flag.

The Ukraine delegation has been overwhelmed with solidarity and the team’s top official declared earlier this week it was a “miracle” they made it to the competition.

Coming just six months after the pandemic-delayed Paralympic Games closed in Tokyo, Beijing has become the first city to host the Winter and Summer Olympic series in a pared-down event held in a tightly closed pandemic bubble.

Sporting action begins Saturday, as more than 650 athletes compete in 78 events across six sports — ice hockey, snowboarding, biathlon, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing and wheelchair curling.

China has consistently topped the medal tally at the Summer Paralympics.

But its first medal for the Winter Paralympics only came in 2018 — a gold in wheelchair curling — and it is hoping its largest-ever team of 96 athletes will get more podium finishes this year.

Chinese athletes received a standing ovation, including from President Xi, as they entered the stadium, waving flags.

Experts say China’s second stint hosting a Paralympics will continue to help improve accessibility and reduce stigma and discrimination for the 85 million Chinese people living with disabilities.