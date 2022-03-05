Aussie players excited to be in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Cricket Association Australia (CAA) Chief Executive Todd Greenberg was highly satisfied with the security arrangements by the concerned authorities in Pakistan, saying tourists were unbelievably excited.
“The Australian cricketers are excited and are thankful to the PCB particularly the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome they received. A lot of players were very anxious about this tour some months ago, but that anxiety has turned to real excitement and that’s a really positive sign for global cricket. It’s a really positive sign that the Australian cricket team are here, and we understand our contribution and our responsibility to the global game, which is why this tour is so significantly important.”
He apologised to the people who faced trouble with the closure of roads for security purposes.
“When the roads are closed and the cavalcade comes through, we understand that creates difficulties for the people in Pakistan. We want to thank you and we appreciate that effort to allow us to be secure and to get to the ground and to get to training and all those sorts of things.”
