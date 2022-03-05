Australian cricket great Rod Marsh dead at 74

SYDNEY: Former Test and ODI wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh has been remembered as “a colossal figure in Australian cricket” after he passed away at the age of 74 on Friday.Rod Marsh was remembered as “a colossal figure” in Australian cricket Friday who gave close to 50 years’ service to the sport as tributes poured in after he died following a heart attack at a charity event last week.

The 74-year-old, who played 96 Tests and was later a long-time national selector, had been in an induced coma and passed away peacefully in an Adelaide hospital on Friday morning, his family confirmed.

“We are so grateful for all the love and support our family has received from so many people over the last week,” they said in a statement. “It has given us strength in the most difficult week of our lives.”

Perth-born Marsh made his international debut in 1970 against England before retiring in 1984 with what was then a world-record 355 Test dismissals, 95 off the bowling of legendary paceman Dennis Lillee.