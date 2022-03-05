Pakistan, Lithuania share day’s honours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Lithuania shared opening day’s honours in the Davis Cup World Group I playoff following a near-miss that could have put the hosts 2-0 up.

It all started with Aqeel winning the opening singles 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 against Grigelis Laurynas. Contrary to all expectations young Mohammad Shoaib came too close to achieving a miracle for the country against world No 86 Ricardas Berankis. After losing the first set 6-3, Shoaib won the second at tie break at 7-5 (2) and was leading the decisive one at 4-1, having two breaks to his credit, before losing his grip and the set at 6-4.

It was Aqeel who yet again kept Pakistan’s chances alive, playing exciting tennis to put his team 1-0 up early late afternoon. Aqeel took time to settle down and even was a break down before recovering and breaking back courtesy to some exciting volleys and backhand shots. Grigelis Laurynas came back strongly in the second set which saw him sending in aces one after another to upset Aqeel rhythm. Though Pakistan No 1 looked a bit shaky in the second, there was no such thing in the third that saw him getting total control. He broke Grigelis Laurynas twice to take the third.

“Ultimately it was my years of experience that came to my rescue. Grigelis Laurynas was playing exceptional tennis and was seen making the best use of grass surface with his powerful aces. Yet I knew well where to make counter-attacks in which I succeeded,” he said.

Shoaib who was playing his first Davis Cup got too excited and totally lost his control when victory was just around the corner against world No 86. After winning the second set at tie break, Shoaib took complete control breaking Ricardas Berankis’ service twice to go 4-1 up. Then he lost control over his game more due to the excitement of beating one of the best and started missing the first serve time and again.

“I could have finished it but did not know as to what happened. I totally lost it at the end.”

Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan now will represent Pakistan in the doubles on Saturday when reverse singles will also be played.