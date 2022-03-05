Imam’s maiden Test ton puts Pakistan on top in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: An unexpected opportunity turned into gold for opener Imamul Haq (132 not out) who struck his maiden Test century to escort Pakistan to a formidable position at stumps on the opening day of the historic first Test against Australia here at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

Australia’s first outing in Pakistan in 24 years was a bit of toil for their bowlers as hosts ended the day at 245-1 with Imam setting up a solid platform for the middle-order to go for a big first-innings total. Imam who was preferred over Shan Masood never looked spoiling the chance, staying till the end. Abdullah Shafiq (44) was the only wicket to fall not before the opening pair raised 105. Shafiq lost his composure against Nathon Lyon (1-87) to loft the ball only to see Pat Cummins grabbing it.

Azhar Ali (64 not out) then craved his innings following a slow start to put another 140 for the unbroken second wicket. It was Imam who stroked to 100 off 200 balls and even after reaching his century, he never looked back and was seen continuing with the same vein.

“I don’t have words to explain how hard I have tried over the years to re-set my Test career. Obviously, I always wanted to be a regular Test match player, and for achieving that I had to work hard. There is a process for everything and I have gone through that process to get a chance to play for the country again,” Imam said following his opening day heroics.

The southpaw struck 15 fours and two sixes during his undefeated 271-ball stay at the wicket. It was the first time that Imam crossed three figures which eluded him during his barren 11 previous Tests.

“All I tried was to stay at the wicket and wait for the loose ball. With a wicket good for batting, I tried to make maximum use of it. Cricket is all about believing and confidence in you. Fawad Alam is an example for me. For years and years, he stayed out, when got opportunity he seized the opportunity with both hands.”

Imam who had already scored seven centuries in ODI cricket, but a century in Test was all he was looking at. “I am really excited about Test century for which I have waited for so long.”

Imam’s effort throughout the day reminded Australia of their mistake while picking the team for the opening Test. With just one specialist spinner in Lyon on a placid pitch, Australian bowlers struggled all day long against a sharp contrast of recent Ashes which saw them totally dominating the opposition batting. Even skipper Pat Cummins (0-34) had no trick up his selves to make batting look difficult for the hosts.

Australian Coach Andrew McDonald defended management decision during post day media talk to include one specialist spinner, “There was some moisture in the wicket and that was why we decided to go with pace heavy attack. I think there is a lot to play for during the next four days. Don’t judge us from one-day performance,” he said.

Even the second new ball late Friday evening could not make difference. All efforts by Mitchell Starc to beat Imam and Azhar defence went fruitless.

Though Australia still hope for a fresh start on Saturday, their bowing attack toiled all day Friday, even providing Azhar Ali an opportunity to make the best of the raw bowling.

The experienced right-handed batsman struck four boundaries and one six in his unbeaten knock that looked more like an effort to stay longer and make the best of a slow wicket.

Score Board

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan 1st Innings

Abdullah c Cummins b Lyon 44

Imam-ul-Haq not out 132

Azhar Ali not out 64

Extras: (b 4, nb 1) 5

Total: (90 Ov, RR: 2.72) 245/1

Yet to bat: Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan†, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Fall of wickets: 1-105, 33.6 ov

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-4-43-0, Josh Hazlewood 14-3-24-0, Nathan Lyon 31-4-87-1, Pat Cummins 15-3-34-0, Travis Head 3-0-13-0, Cameron Green 5-1-18-0, Marnus Labuschagne 4-0-17-0,Steven Smith 2-0-5-0

Umpires: Ahsan Raza & Aleem Dar