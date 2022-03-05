Sweden jails mother over IS ties

STOCKHOLM: A court in Sweden on Friday sentenced a mother to six years in jail for allowing her son to fight for the Islamic State (IS) group as a child soldier in Syria. The 49-year-old was convicted of aggravated of war crimes, violations of international law and for "not stopping her son, then aged 12 to 15, from being recruited and used as a child soldier for IS in the armed conflict in Syria," the Stockholm district court said in a statement.