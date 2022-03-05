 
Saturday March 05, 2022
World

Colombian rebels call 6-day ceasefire for elections

By AFP
March 05, 2022

Bogota: Colombia’s last recognised armed rebel group on Friday announced a six-day ceasefire to facilitate legislative elections due on March 13. The National Liberation Army (ELN) said its move was a "gesture" to the Colombian people. "To facilitate election day and attendance at the polls for those that want to vote, we announce to the country a ceasefire" from March 10 to 15, said the ELN in a statement.

