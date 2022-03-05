Poland detains Spanish reporter suspected of spying for Russia

WARSAW: A Spanish journalist suspected of spying for Russia was detained at the Polish-Ukrainian border, Poland’s counter-intelligence agency said on Friday.
Named as Pablo Gonzalez by his lawyer, the freelance reporter worked for online media Publico and the La Sexta television channel. "ABW agents have detained a Spanish citizen of Russian origin... He has been identified as an agent for the GRU" Russian military intelligence agency, Poland’s ABW agency said.
It accused Gonzalez of "conducting his business for Russia while taking advantage of his journalist status". His lawyer Gonzalo Boye, known in Spain for representing Catalonia’s exiled former leader Carles Puigdemont, confirmed the charge late Thursday.
