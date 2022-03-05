US should diplomatically recognise ‘free’ Taiwan: Pompeo

TAIPEI: The United States should diplomatically recognise Taiwan as "a free and sovereign country", former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday while visiting the island.

Pompeo, one of former president Donald Trump’s most hawkish advisers on China, arrived on Wednesday for a visit at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over both the self-ruled island and the crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pompeo told reporters that a Chinese invasion would depend on "the willingness of the Western world to demonstrate that the costs for (Chinese leader) Xi Jinping engaging in that kind of activity are just too high".

"It is my view that the United States government should immediately take necessary and long-overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing, that is to offer the Republic of China (Taiwan) America’s diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country." The Republic of China is Taiwan’s official name.