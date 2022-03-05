Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

MADRID: Hundreds of migrants stormed the border separating Spain’s Melilla enclave from Morocco on Thursday, a day after the biggest such attempt on record.

Melilla and Ceuta, Spain’s other tiny North African enclave, have the European Union’s only land borders with Africa, making them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.

Around 1,200 migrants tried to force their way into Melilla on Thursday and "380 migrants managed to enter the city", Sabrina Moh Abdelkader, the government’s representative in Melilla, told reporters, raising an earlier figure of 350.

"At around 7:25 am, after overcoming the Moroccan security forces, they began to jump the fence... throwing stones and using hooks and sticks against the security forces," a spokesman for the Spanish government’s local delegation said.

The incident occurred a day after an unprecedented 2,500 migrants made a mass run at the Melilla border. Almost 500 managed to cross, in what the Spanish government’s local delegation said was "the biggest entry attempt on record".

Officials said both events were characterised by more violence than previous attempts and quickly moved to call in security reinforcements to deploy along the border. "The level of aggression we’ve seen in both entries yesterday and today... has not been seen before," Moh said.