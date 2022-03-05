US weapons

Washington: The United States has already delivered more than two thirds of the arms it promised in late February to Ukraine, whose forces are "effectively" using them to push back the Russians, a Pentagon official said Friday.

On February 26, Washington authorized $350 million of military equipment -- the largest such package in US history -- to bolster Kyiv against the Russian invasion, which began last week.

An official with the US State Department´s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs told Congress this week that the package aimed to "provide urgently needed ammunition, Javelin anti-tank missiles and the Stinger man portable air defense systems to Ukraine."