BBC halts its work in Russia

LONDON: The BBC said on Friday it was suspending the work of its journalists in Russia after Moscow backed imposing jail terms on media publishing "false information" about the military. The corporation’s director-general, Tim Davie, said the new legislation was "unwelcome" and "appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism".
"It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development," he added.
