Over 1.2m refugees flee Ukraine

GENEVA: More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed on Friday.
The UN children’s agency Unicef estimates that around half a million of them are youngsters. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has projected that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need protection and assistance.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Friday announced it would suspend court services for a month as the city recorded more than...
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Friday that "a possible deal" on a new Iranian nuclear accord is close but...
STOCKHOLM: A court in Sweden on Friday sentenced a mother to six years in jail for allowing her son to fight for the...
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday he was ready to travel to Vienna if a deal is reached to revive the...
Bangkok: A Thai man was sentenced to two years in jail on Friday for violating the country’s tough royal defamation...
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of planting...
Comments