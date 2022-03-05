 
Saturday March 05, 2022
Over 1.2m refugees flee Ukraine

By AFP
March 05, 2022

GENEVA: More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed on Friday.

The UN children’s agency Unicef estimates that around half a million of them are youngsters. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has projected that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need protection and assistance.

