 
close
Saturday March 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

The Kremlin calls on Russians to ‘unite’

By AFP
March 05, 2022

Moscow: The Kremlin on Friday called on Russians to rally around President Vladimir Putin, more than one week after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine. "Now is not the time to be divided," the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, responding to a question on pleas from public figures to end the war. "Now is the time to unite, to unite around our president," he said.

Comments