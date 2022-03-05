 
Saturday March 05, 2022
Ukraine accuses Russian troops of rape

By AFP
March 05, 2022

LONDON: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday accused Russian troops of raping women and backed a call for the creation of a special tribunal to punish Moscow’s aggression. "We have numerous cases of, unfortunately, when Russian soldiers rape women in the Ukrainian cities," Kuleba told a briefing at London’s Chatham House think-tank.

