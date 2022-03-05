Russian invasion drives families into central Ukraine

DNIPRO, Ukraine: Viktor and Natalya’s apartment building was among the first to be hit by artillery in the city of Volnovakha, eastern Ukraine, on the first day of Russia’s invasion.

After fleeing to Dnipro, a city on the river of the same name that divides east and central Ukraine, the family have taken refuge in a children’s day care centre called the Banana Club. They sleep under a canopy of whale and teddy bear cartoons in a single room with their three children, aged between 14 and two years old, and three other family members. Dnipro has become a relative safe haven, currently experiencing less intense bombardment than other cities.

But air raid sirens sound several times a day and Russian troops have advanced towards the nearby city of Zaporizhzhia, where they attacked and took over Europe’s largest atomic power plant just 80-km to the south. Across the city, nurseries, shops and hotels are taking in people fleeing heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine.