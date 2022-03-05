‘Plantation project moving in right direction to achieve targets’

Islamabad : The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets set in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, the latest figures shared by the provincial departments with the climate change ministry showed that the pace of tree plantation is well desired and target of planting 3.2 billion trees till 2023 would be achieved as directed by the prime minister.

The ambitious project has again achieved international recognition due to it positive impact on the natural environment of Pakistan in last few years.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has termed TBTTP as a ‘Global Leader Initiative’ at the ministerial dialogue on ecosystem restoration.

It has been stated that the project entails both planting and naturally regenerating forests, and serves as a pilot for other countries to use nature restoration goals to reduce national debt owed to foreign creditors.

The TBTTP that is supported by the UNEP sets out to plant 3.2 billion trees by 2023. Launched in 2019, the project has just reached a new milestone–planting of the billionth tree.

According to the World Bank, over 24 percent of Pakistan’s population lives in poverty which makes them vulnerable to negative impacts of climate change. This is large because they have a higher dependency on natural resources and are less able to cope with climatic variability.