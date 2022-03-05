‘Consultation imperative for competitive electricity market’

Islamabad : Implementation of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) model in Pakistan would provide transparency, predictability, accountability, and a level playing field to multiple buyers and sellers in the energy sector of Pakistan.

The experts said this during a special meeting on ‘Examining the future direction of the electricity market in Pakistan: The case of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM)’ organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Werner-Von-Siemens Chair, LUMS Energy Institute (LEI), in his key-note address informed the participants about the design of the CTBCM model for Pakistan and how relevant stakeholders contributed to its implementation. He explained that the objectives of introducing a wholesale electricity market in Pakistan are to improve the conditions for attracting investments based on credit covers provided by participants and to move away from sovereign guarantees.

Imtiaz Hussain Baloch, Director General, Licensing Department, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), highlighted that through the introduction of CTBCM, Pakistan has introduced a framework for market reforms in the country. Starting from a very concentrated market of certain bulk power consumers, Pakistan will have a market and broad guidelines based on which it can evolve, he added.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI, asserted that the implementation of competitive markets would continue to require in-depth consultations between relevant stakeholders.

“For Market reforms in the energy sector, wheeling policies and CTBCM will play a major role in private sector engagement, Dr. Ahmed said adding that the process will require detailed orientation of the relevant governmental and private sector stakeholders.

Faisal Sharif, Director (Projects Appraisal), Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Ministry of Energy, Power Division, said that PPIB will perform the role of independent auction administrator in the implementation of CTBCM. Gul Hassan Bhutto, Advisor CTBCM, NEPRA, informed the participants that Pakistan will be spending Rs billion on transmission expansion. For this, he said, a transmission expansion plan will be introduced after Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021.

Syed Shaheer Ali from Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) said that significant progress has been made around the alignment of legal policy and regulatory framework, institutional reforms, and technological and management practices. Sameer Hasan, Deputy General Manager, K-Electric, Khurram Lalani, Principal, Resources Future Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, and Dr Hina Aslam from SDPI, also spoke on the occasion.