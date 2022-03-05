Seminar on youth development held

Islamabad : Department of International Relations, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad organised three-day thematic seminar on Youth Development through Engagement in Civic Activities from March 2 to 4.

The seminar comprised on-campus interactive sessions with eminent speakers held in Main Campus and Rawalpindi Branch of NUML and civic engagement through field activities that took place at various sites in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the inaugural session, a Motivational Speaker Zafarullah Khan said that civic engagement has three contours namely knowledge, communication, and empathy for others.