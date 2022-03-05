Seminar on youth development held

Islamabad : Department of International Relations, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad organised three-day thematic seminar on Youth Development through Engagement in Civic Activities from March 2 to 4.
The seminar comprised on-campus interactive sessions with eminent speakers held in Main Campus and Rawalpindi Branch of NUML and civic engagement through field activities that took place at various sites in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Speaking on the inaugural session, a Motivational Speaker Zafarullah Khan said that civic engagement has three contours namely knowledge, communication, and empathy for others.
Islamabad : Former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Yasir Khan along with his delegation...
Rawalpindi : Station Commander Rawalpindi and President Cantonment Board, Brigadier Salman Nazar here on Friday...
Islamabad : Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar was informed on Friday that the...
Islamabad : The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets set in...
Islamabad : Implementation of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market model in Pakistan would provide...
Islamabad : Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Friday announced the federal...
Comments