AIOU launches alumni association membership drive

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU) has launched its Alumni Association Membership Drive to register thousands of its graduates serving in various capacities in public and private sectors of Pakistan or doing their own business and playing their role in the process of national progress and development.

According to AIOU, the students from matriculation to Ph.D. are eligible to get themselves registered in the alumni association and seek unique benefits of the membership.

The registration form is available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Registration form is also available at AIOU regional centres located throughout the country.

Filled registration form must be dispatched to the Directorate of Students Affairs, AIOU.

An online filled form must be sent to director sac.aiou.edu.pk.

The primary objective of this association is to provide a platform for AIOU graduates to collaborate, share their success stories as well seek practical help and guidance from their mutual experiences and expertise.

This association would be critical in reaching the objective of sustainable growth of the university.

For any further information, the following numbers can be contacted: 051-9057813, 051-9057812.